180,576 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after buying an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

