2,368 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $159.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

