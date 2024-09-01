23,997 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $345.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

