6,158 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.18 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

