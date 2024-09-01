6,337 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 116.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

