6,734 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

