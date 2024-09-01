9,895 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

