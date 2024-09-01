Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $435,320.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.82.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.