Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $435,320.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

