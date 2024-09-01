Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.