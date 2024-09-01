AJ Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 20,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

