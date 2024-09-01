AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.