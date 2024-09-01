American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Peter Eilers Sells 5,000 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $5.74 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $160.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 788.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

