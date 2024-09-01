Americana Partners LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,796,036. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $491.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.