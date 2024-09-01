Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $17,255,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.72.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

