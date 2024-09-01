Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

TM stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.78. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

