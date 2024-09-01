Americana Partners LLC Buys 291 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

