Americana Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

