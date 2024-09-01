Americana Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

