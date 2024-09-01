Americana Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LYB opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

