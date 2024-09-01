Americana Partners LLC Has $383,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 51.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $417,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $14,352,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 202.8% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

