Americana Partners LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

