Americana Partners LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $353.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

