Americana Partners LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

