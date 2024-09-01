Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

WSO stock opened at $475.42 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

