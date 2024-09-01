Americana Partners LLC Invests $399,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Shopify Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

