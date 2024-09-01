Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,032,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

