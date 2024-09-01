Americana Partners LLC Purchases 2,212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.