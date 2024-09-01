Americana Partners LLC Purchases 722 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $580.59 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.18.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.