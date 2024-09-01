Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

