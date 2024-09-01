Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

