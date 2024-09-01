Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 21,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,473,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 182,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

