Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

