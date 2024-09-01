Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

