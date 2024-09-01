Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.