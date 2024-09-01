Americana Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

