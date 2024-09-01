Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 million, a PE ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.