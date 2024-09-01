Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

