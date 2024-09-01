Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American International Group
In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
