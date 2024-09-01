ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASML opened at $903.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $945.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $954.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.