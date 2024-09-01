AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $160,150.62 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 871.2% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 556,066 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

