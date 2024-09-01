AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $160,150.62 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AVDX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
