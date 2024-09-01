Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

