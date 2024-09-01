Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Sells $65,520.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
BCV stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
