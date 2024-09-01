Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Sells $65,520.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCV stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

