Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Aspen Technology worth $53,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $235.10.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

