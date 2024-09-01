Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

