Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,445 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,312 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,169,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,172,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.