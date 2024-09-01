Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $320.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.