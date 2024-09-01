Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 105,394 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.24 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.