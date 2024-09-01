Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

ZBH stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

