Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $573.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.73 and its 200 day moving average is $541.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

