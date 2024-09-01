Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

